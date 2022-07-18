Left Menu

2 persons trapped in flash-flood in Poonch rescued by Army

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:34 IST
2 persons trapped in flash-flood in Poonch rescued by Army
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, who were trapped in a flash-flood in Betar river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, were rescued by the Army on Monday, officials said.

The two persons, who were crossing river, were trapped in a flash-flood and took refuge on a big rock in the middle of water body, they said.

Acting on a distress call from locals, the troops of the Army's Durga battalion launched an operation and rescued the duo, officials said.

Locals thanked the Army for the noble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022