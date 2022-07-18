Left Menu

Maha: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:26 IST
Maha: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A driver of a school bus has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Monday.

The Kondhwa police on Sunday arrested the 35-year-old driver under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The victim used to travel in the bus driven by the accused, and he allegedly established physical relations with her on multiple occasions, he said.

The matter came to light when the girl informed her parents about the abuse on Saturday, following which a police complaint was lodged, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022