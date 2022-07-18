Anil Deshmukh corruption case: CBI questions 2 former Mumbai police chiefs
The CBI has questioned former Mumbai police commissioners Sanjay Pandey and Param Bir Singh in connection with a corruption case against Maharashtra ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said. Pandey is also facing an investigation in a case of illegal phone tapping of some NSE employees.
The agency has booked Deshmukh and unidentified others under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged ''attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty'' on a complaint of Singh.
