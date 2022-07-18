Cop kills 3 colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife

A policeman deployed at the Haiderpur water treatment plant here shot dead his three colleagues on Monday alleging they made offensive comments about his wife, officials said.

Accused Prabin Rai (32), who surrendered soon afterwards, and the three deceased were Sikkim Police personnel deployed at the plant for its security as part of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), the officials said.

A senior official said they received a PCR call at the KNK Marg Police Station at around 3 pm about the firing.

''Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three persons belonging to Sikkim Police had been shot, of which two had died on the spot and one was critically wounded and transferred to BSA hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He said the accused surrendered at the Samaypur Badli police station after the incident.

In a statement, police said the three deceased personnel were: Commander Pinto Namgyal Bhutia (batch 2012, same as the accused), constables Indra Lal Chhetri and Dhanhang Subba (both of 2013 batch). The statement said while Bhutia and Chhetri died on the spot, Subba was declared brought dead at the hospital. Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dependra Pathak Rai told the police during initial investigation his three colleagues caused him mental harassment by saying ''untoward things'' about his wife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)