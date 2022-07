Prez poll: Nirmala Sitharaman, RK Singh cast their votes in PPE kit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday arrived in Parliament to cast her vote for the presidential poll wearing a full PPE kit as she had Covid, officials said. Union minister RK Singh too wore full protective overalls to Parliament to cast his vote. Many MPs and MLAs were also seen wearing masks while polling officers were wearing gloves. In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also wore PPE kits while casting their vote for the president poll in the state assembly. In Patna, Janata Dal (United) MLA Damodar Rawat also wore full protective gear while casting his vote in the state Legislative Assembly.

