Left Menu

Prez poll: Nirmala Sitharaman, RK Singh cast their votes in PPE kit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday arrived in Parliament to cast her vote for the presidential poll wearing a full PPE kit as she had Covid, officials said. In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also wore PPE kits while casting their vote for the president poll in the state assembly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:12 IST
Prez poll: Nirmala Sitharaman, RK Singh cast their votes in PPE kit
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday arrived in Parliament to cast her vote for the presidential poll wearing a full PPE kit as she had Covid, officials said. Union minister RK Singh too wore full protective overalls to Parliament to cast his vote. Many MPs and MLAs were also seen wearing masks while polling officers were wearing gloves. In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also wore PPE kits while casting their vote for the president poll in the state assembly. In Patna, Janata Dal (United) MLA Damodar Rawat also wore full protective gear while casting his vote in the state Legislative Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022