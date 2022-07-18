Israel military intercepts drone that came from Lebanon -statement
Israel's military said on Monday it had intercepted a small drone that crossed into the country from Lebanon, adding that it had likely been sent by the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah. Hezbollah has occasionally sent drones into Israeli airspace before, calling them reconnaissance missions.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:14 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's military said on Monday it had intercepted a small drone that crossed into the country from Lebanon, adding that it had likely been sent by the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah. The drone had been tracked by Israel throughout its flight, the military said.
"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty," it said. Hezbollah has occasionally sent drones into Israeli airspace before, calling them reconnaissance missions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanon arrests 31 over illegal immigration attempt
Lebanon recovery plan held up by changes from PM - top finance lawmaker
Lebanon PM chides unofficial moves in Israel row after Hezbollah sends drones
Israel says Iranian warships have been patrolling the Red Sea
FS Kwatra speaks to Iranian deputy minister