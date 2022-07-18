President to conclude Nelson Mandela Day by embarking on Clear Rivers Campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa says all three spheres of government are working together to ensure that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape avoids running completely out of water.

The President was speaking during a tour of the vital Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works in Gqeberha which is used to transfer water from the Gariep Dam and into the drought stricken metro.

He is in the area to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day.

"It is important for the private sector, all NGOs and other organisations to work together with the national [Water and Sanitation] Department, the provincial government as well as the local municipality here.

"If we all work together, we are able to address the challenges and the difficulties that we face. I've been troubled by the water challenges here. But now I can see that all levels of government - the Minister, the Premier and the Mayor - are making all efforts to resolve the problem and to push away Day Zero," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the water treatment project is a beacon in the fight against Day Zero in the area.

"This project [Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works] is proof that if we work together, we will be able to save water and address all of the challenges when it comes to water supply. We are trying all we can to make sure that the water problems facing Gqeberha are fixed. What I have seen here shows me that we will be able to do so."

The President said although government is doing all it can to prevent Day Zero in the metro, communities living in the area must also help by using water sparingly and wisely.

He will conclude Nelson Mandela Day by embarking on the Clear Rivers Campaign at the river bank at Emlotheni Township in Veeplaas. –

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)