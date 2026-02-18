Uttarakhand's Crackdown on Counterfeit Pharma Network

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended three more individuals linked to a counterfeit pharmaceutical gang. This action is part of a wider probe into the illegal production and distribution of fake medicines across several regions.

The latest arrests bring the total number of detained suspects to 16, indicating the vast network of this illicit operation. Superintendent Ajay Singh revealed that the suspects were apprehended in coordinated raids across Roorkee in Haridwar and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

The operation uncovered that Naveen Bansal, previously arrested, procured and sold counterfeit drugs, exact duplicates of reputable brands. The gravity of the situation prompted authorities to intensify their crackdown on the counterfeit pharmaceutical trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)