BBC vs. Trump: Documentary Dispute Escalates

The BBC has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's defamation claims related to a controversial documentary aired before his second-term win. According to a Miami federal court filing, the BBC argues that Trump's $10 billion lawsuit lacks valid defamation claims and jurisdiction under Florida law.

The case, which accuses the broadcaster of unfair editing practices, alleges the documentary misleadingly spliced Trump's speech footage to imply he directed the Capitol storming on January 6, 2021. The BBC contends the court cannot hear Trump's case due to federal rules and the Constitution's 'due process' clause.

The litigation fallout has already led to significant changes within the BBC, including the resignations of its top executive and head of news in November. Trump's legal team remains silent, as a formal response from the BBC is due by March 17, with a trial scheduled for February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)