BBC vs. Trump: Documentary Dispute Escalates

The BBC has rejected US President Donald Trump's defamation claims regarding a documentary broadcast. The BBC argues the dismissal of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit, citing a lack of valid claims and jurisdiction. The trial is set for 2027, following allegations of misleading editing by the BBC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:25 IST
The BBC has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's defamation claims related to a controversial documentary aired before his second-term win. According to a Miami federal court filing, the BBC argues that Trump's $10 billion lawsuit lacks valid defamation claims and jurisdiction under Florida law.

The case, which accuses the broadcaster of unfair editing practices, alleges the documentary misleadingly spliced Trump's speech footage to imply he directed the Capitol storming on January 6, 2021. The BBC contends the court cannot hear Trump's case due to federal rules and the Constitution's 'due process' clause.

The litigation fallout has already led to significant changes within the BBC, including the resignations of its top executive and head of news in November. Trump's legal team remains silent, as a formal response from the BBC is due by March 17, with a trial scheduled for February 2027.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

