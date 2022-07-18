Uber, U.S. DOJ settle lawsuit on overcharging people with disabilities

Uber Technologies Inc will offer "several million dollars" in compensation to more than 65,000 Uber users, who were charged discriminatory fees due to disability, as a settlement to resolve a lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. The lawsuit had alleged that the ride-hailing company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As part of the agreement, Uber said it was committed to waive wait-time fees for riders who certified they needed more time to get to the car because of their disability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)