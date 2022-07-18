Left Menu

Uber, U.S. DOJ settle lawsuit on overcharging people with disabilities

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 22:00 IST
Uber, U.S. DOJ settle lawsuit on overcharging people with disabilities

Uber Technologies Inc will offer "several million dollars" in compensation to more than 65,000 Uber users, who were charged discriminatory fees due to disability, as a settlement to resolve a lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. The lawsuit had alleged that the ride-hailing company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As part of the agreement, Uber said it was committed to waive wait-time fees for riders who certified they needed more time to get to the car because of their disability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022