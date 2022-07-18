Left Menu

Srinagar police recovers 6 kgs of IED material on NHW

Srinagar police on Monday arrested a man, accused of hiding explosive material.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-07-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar police on Monday arrested a man, accused of hiding explosive material. According to the police, some technical inputs were received and the accused, who has been identified as Zahid Ahmad Mir was arrested for hiding IED material.

During operation, he led the police team and recovery of P3 type explosive material (weighing approximately 06 kg), one electric detonator and around 500 gms of ball bearings and nails were made. The accused also revealed that these ball bearings and nails were to be used as projectiles during a blast.

The explosive substance was recovered near Sham lal petrol pump located on NHW. The explosive substance recovered was meant for the manufacture of IEDs, so as to target the security forces deployed on the National Highway. In this regard, a case has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station, under sections 13, 23, 38, 39 of UAPA and 3/5 of Explosive Substances Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

