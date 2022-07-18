Delhi Police arrests aspiring model for supplying drugs to students in north campus

Delhi Police arrested an aspiring model and his female friend for allegedly supplying drugs in the Delhi University student circle. Police seized 1.010 kg of charas, known as "Malana Cream" worth more than Rs 1 crore in international market from the arrested persons.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had information that charas is being supplied to students in Delhi University by Shubham Malhotra (25) alias Sunny, a resident of Delhi's Gupta Colony. Police said Shubham used to supply Charas after procuring it from Malana. Upon interrogation, Shubham revealed that he was born and brought up in Delhi. His father owns a workshop of air conditioner compressors in Delhi. He runs a farm of mushrooms in partnership with his friend, in Delhi. Due to his good looks and tall appearance, one friend suggested him for modelling. He tried and got some assignments too. He was struggling for a proper breakthrough.

Meanwhile, due to bad company, he started smoking and consuming charas in the year 2016. Soon he got addicted to it. To cover his expenses, he started selling charas to his friend. After seeing the margins of this trade, he started procuring more charas from Kasol and Malana in Himachal Pradesh. Gradually he became famous in the party circle of North Delhi. He lured his female friend Kirti (27), a graduate into drug peddling, for his assistance, Shubham told Delhi Police. Police further said that accused Shubham Malhotra was using his woman associate as a shield, They were carrying a pillow in car, while traveling with contraband. She was pretending that she has a baby in her lap, to eyewash police at check posts. They were supplying charas in the university area to youngsters.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of NDPS Act. Efforts are being made to trace the source and receivers of contraband. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

