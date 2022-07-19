Left Menu

Tribal woman injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

She suffered leg injuries and was shifted to a primary health centre in nearby Nelasnar village, the official said.Bijapur is located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur.The rebels often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations in forest areas.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:28 IST
Tribal woman injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the victim, Somli Hemla, a native of Ketulnar village, was in a forest near the village, Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney said.

The woman inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED and it exploded, he said. She suffered leg injuries and was shifted to a primary health centre in nearby Nelasnar village, the official said.

Bijapur is located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

The rebels often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations in forest areas. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the state's Bastar region, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022