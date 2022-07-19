Tribal woman injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A woman was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the victim, Somli Hemla, a native of Ketulnar village, was in a forest near the village, Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney said.

The woman inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED and it exploded, he said. She suffered leg injuries and was shifted to a primary health centre in nearby Nelasnar village, the official said.

Bijapur is located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur.

The rebels often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations in forest areas. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the state's Bastar region, police said.

