U.S. average retail gasoline price falls to $4.495 a gallon - AAA
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:51 IST
- United States
U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon on Tuesday from $4.521 a day earlier, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed.
The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4.50 a gallon for the first time in nine weeks.
