U.S. average retail gasoline price falls to $4.495 a gallon - AAA

U.S. average retail gasoline price fell to $4.495 a gallon on Tuesday from $4.521 a day earlier, data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed.

The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4.50 a gallon for the first time in nine weeks.

