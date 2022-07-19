China says U.S. will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:08 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a visit to Tawian by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who was speaking at regular press briefing after the Financial Times reported earlier that Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan in August, said China will take strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- U.S. House
- Zhao Lijian
- Taiwan
- United States
- Pelosi
- China
- Chinese
- Nancy Pelosi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards; BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea and more
Taiwan's Foxconn raises full-year outlook on strong tech demand
Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Styles devastated over Denmark shooting, cancels concert; Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards and more
Bede Corry appointed as New Zealand’s Ambassador to United States
Several Chinese fighter jets crossed Taiwan Strait median line -source