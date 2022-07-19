Left Menu

China says U.S. will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:08 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a visit to Tawian by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who was speaking at regular press briefing after the Financial Times reported earlier that Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan in August, said China will take strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

