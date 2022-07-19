Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian arms depots near Odesa storing Western-supplied weapons
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's southern Odesa region that were storing weapons supplied to Kyiv by the United States and European countries
It did not say how many depots it had destroyed or what weapons were being stored there.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports.
