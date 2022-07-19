Left Menu

Iran is ready to export military equipment and weapons -YJC

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tehran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Iran's army ground forces commander Kiumars Heydari said on Tuesday according to the student-led news agency Young Journalists Club (YJC).

"Currently, we are ready to export military equipment and weapons," Heydari said, a week after the United States accused Iran of preparing to send "several hundreds of drones" to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian rejected such accusations in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday.

