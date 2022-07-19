Iran is ready to export military equipment and weapons -YJC
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:45 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Tehran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Iran's army ground forces commander Kiumars Heydari said on Tuesday according to the student-led news agency Young Journalists Club (YJC).
"Currently, we are ready to export military equipment and weapons," Heydari said, a week after the United States accused Iran of preparing to send "several hundreds of drones" to Russia.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian rejected such accusations in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front
Iran TV: Sandstorm shuts offices, schools in Tehran, region
Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official
European Union to set up platform for Ukrainian reconstruction
European Union to set up platform for Ukrainian reconstruction