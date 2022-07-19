Government has received proposal to change name of West Bengal to Bangla, says MHA

The Central Government has received a proposal from the Government of West Bengal for renaming the State as "Bangla" in all three languages ie. Bengali, English and Hindi, informed Ministry of Home Affairs in the Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State in MHA, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the Lok Sabha has informed that MHA has given "No Objection Certificate (NOC)" to the proposals received during the last five years, for changing the name of cities across the country.

"A proposal has been received from the Government of West Bengal for renaming the State as "Bangla in all three languages i.e. Bengali, English and Hindi," he informed in the Parliament. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saida Ahmad has asked a question on the details and the number of proposals received by the Ministry of Home Affairs for getting approval to change the cities name across the country, and whether the Government has revamped the guidelines for changing the names of the heritage places.

Rai replied that MHA has no such guidelines for the change of names of heritage places. In the year 2017, Andhra Pradesh city "Rajahmundry" name was changed to "Rajamahendravaram" .

In 2018, Jharkhand town "Nagar Untari" name was changed to Shri Banshidhar Nagar. During the same year, Madhya Pradesh Nagar Panchayat town, "Birsinghpur Pali" name was changed to "Maa Birasini Dham". In the same year, Uttar Pradesh city "Allahabad" name was changed to "Prayagraj" . In the year 2021, Madhya Pradesh city "Hoshangabad Nagar" name was changed to Narmadapuram and city "Babai" name was changed to "Makhan Nagar.

In the year 2022, Punjab city "Shri Hargobindpur" name was changed to "Shri Hargobindpur Sahib". He further informed that, in addition to the above details, a proposal for changing the name of "Nasrullaganj Nagar" to "Bherunda" has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 25, 2022, from the Government of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

