Italy Court confirms acquittal of Eni, Shell in Nigeria case

A Milan Appeal Court acknowledged on Tuesday the dropping of criminal proceedings in a Nigeria corruption case, finalising the acquittal of Eni and Shell, as well as managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. Now the appeal will only continue for the civil proceedings, as Nigeria has sued for compensation.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Milan Appeal Court acknowledged on Tuesday the dropping of criminal proceedings in a Nigeria corruption case, finalising the acquittal of Eni and Shell, as well as managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. General prosecutor Celestina Gravina, in an unprecedented move in a Milan court, had filed a waiver request at the start of the appeal trial earlier on Tuesday, saying the case had no grounds.

The Tribunal Prosecutor's Office, which is a separate body, and the Nigerian government had previously sought to appeal a March 2021 ruling acquitting the two companies and defendants. Now the appeal will only continue for the civil proceedings, as Nigeria has sued for compensation.

