Italy Court confirms acquittal of Eni, Shell in Nigeria case

A Milan Appeal Court acknowledged on Tuesday the dropping of criminal proceedings in a Nigeria corruption case, finalising the acquittal of Eni and Shell, as well as managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. General prosecutor Celestina Gravina, in an unprecedented move in a Milan court, had filed a waiver request at the start of the appeal trial earlier on Tuesday, saying the case had no grounds.

The Tribunal Prosecutor's Office, which is a separate body, and the Nigerian government had previously sought to appeal a March 2021 ruling acquitting the two companies and defendants. Now the appeal will only continue for the civil proceedings, as Nigeria has sued for compensation.

