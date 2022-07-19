Left Menu

Maha: Gates of Bhatsa dam to be opened; alert issued for villages near river bank

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:33 IST
Maha: Gates of Bhatsa dam to be opened; alert issued for villages near river bank
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday issued an alert for villages along Bhatsa river in Shahapur and Murbad talukas, as gates of the dam, which has reached its full capacity, will be opened on Wednesday. The five gates of Bhatsa dam will be opened around 11 am and 6215.44 cusecs of water will be released from the reservoir, an official from the district administration said.

The dam had water up to 139.10 metres till 12.30 pm on Tuesday, due to heavy rains in the area, he said.

The administration has alerted villages along the river in Shahpur and Murbad talukas, especially those located near Sapgaon bridge, the official said, adding that people have been warned against venturing into the river during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022