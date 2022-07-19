Accused denied permission to wear belt, shoes to court hearings for fear of `unhappy incidents'

A special court here has denied an accused man permission to wear shoes and a belt during court hearings after the jail authorities said it could lead to “unhappy incidents.'' Judge B D Shelke also agreed with the contention that the shoes can be used to smuggle illegal articles inside the prison. The special court for Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act on Monday rejected a plea filed by Ajay Karose, who is lodged in Taloja prison near here for six years. The detailed order became available on Tuesday.

The accused said in his application that he has been suffering from severe foot pain because of which he can not wear slippers or any other kind of open footwear while attending court hearings.

He sought permission to wear a belt and shoes while attending the court.

But the additional superintendent of Taloja Central Prison submitted in a reply that the jail manual does not provide for such concessions.

“If belts are allowed, the possibility of (the applicant) assaulting other undertrial prisoners using such belts cannot be ruled out. Even the possibility of some unhappy incident inside the jail cannot be ruled out,” the reply said. Similarly, there was no provision for allowing prisoners to wear shoes and there have been instances of ''illegal and unauthorised articles'' being brought inside the jail concealed in shoes, the official stated.

The court held that there was substance in the prison superintendent's reply.

“...the happening of unhappy incidents inside the jail if such articles are provided cannot be ruled out,” the judge noted.

