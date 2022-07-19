BJP Union minister shares old video of fanatics to corner Gehlot; later deletes

Attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over law and order, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday shared an old video in which some men are seen calling for beheading of a Hindu leader for insulting Islam.

The video shared on Twitter by the BJP leader showed 5-6 youths pointing toward a poster they put up on a wall in Ramganj area against Yati Narsinghanand of Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu religious leader, and raising slogan 'Ghustakh-e-nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda, sar tan se juda.’ “Gehlotji, what stuff are you made of? In Jaipur, the capital of the state, threats of ‘sir tan se juda’ are being given openly with putting up of posters and the police are nowhere to be found,” the Union minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the video. “This is not only a threat to Swami Narasimhanand, it is to spread panic among the general public. This is happening because you are allowing it to happen. The law and order of Rajasthan has been handed over to the terrorists!” he said in another tweet.

Later when the police issued a statement that this was an old video from last year April, Shekhawat deleted the tweet, but in another tweet said: “If an immediate action had been taken then, Kanhaiya Lal would not have been killed.” Deputy SP (North) Paris Anil said that action was taken against those seen in the video last year and now action will be taken against those circulating the video and spreading misleading facts. Questioning Shekhawat’s intention behind sharing an old video, the chief minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma said that the minister should clarify why he shared an old video in which the police had already taken action.

Sharma said, “Mr Union Minister, you are requested to first tell what stuff are made of, so that the people of the state can know what kind of man repeatedly shares old videos here and what is his intention. It has nothing to do with peace.” Paris Anil said: “The video is of April 2021 and action against them was taken at that time. Now, this video is being circulated to spread misleading facts and action for this will be taken. We registered an FIR three days back with Ramganj Police Station and the matter is being probed.'' Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death in Udaipur on June 28 by two men over his support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made a controversial comment against the Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

Later the two men shared a video taking responsibility of the crime, and wielding the same blood-stained cleavers with which they killed Lal, raised the same slogans as were raised by the youths in the April video shared by Shekhawat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)