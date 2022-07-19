Left Menu

Guj: Man arrested for creating apps, WhatsApp groups to circulate child pornography

The Gujarat police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating mobile phone applications, websites and WhatsApp groups to upload and share child pornography, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:34 IST
Guj: Man arrested for creating apps, WhatsApp groups to circulate child pornography
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating mobile phone applications, websites and WhatsApp groups to upload and share child pornography, an official said on Tuesday. The police have claimed that the accused was a part of an international child pornography network.

Kishan Parmar was arrested from Dehgam in Gandhinagar district for creating two child pornography applications and circulating obscene videos of children on WhatsApp groups with members from India and abroad, deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Jayvirsinh Zala said.

The police have found over 1,600 child pornographic contents, two mobile phone applications and a blog with 224 videos after analysing his mobile phone and interrogating him, he said.

Parmar had also created a WhatsApp group for selling such content to members from India and abroad, he said.

The accused, who is a Class 10 pass-out employed as a truck driver, learnt to make mobile applications and operate blogs through YouTube, Zala said.

The Jamnagar cyber crime officials came across a suspicious link during a browser analysis carried out after receiving information that some persons were involved in developing mobile applications and websites to share pornographic material, he said.

A WhatsApp group opened through the link and a surveillance of the group, revealed that the admin was a resident of Gandhinagar district, the DySP said. With the help of local police, Jamnagar cyber crime sleuths arrested Parmar on the basis of preliminary police inquiry and device analysis, he said. ''The accused has also allegedly developed two website pornography applications. A porn app's APK file was also recovered from his mobile phone,'' the officer said, adding that Parmar also operated a blog, from which 224 pornographic videos were allegedly uploaded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022