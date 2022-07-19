Left Menu

BRIEF-UK's Unite Union Says Strike Action Ended At Lerwick Port

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:35 IST
BRIEF-UK's Unite Union Says Strike Action Ended At Lerwick Port

UK'S UNITE UNION: * CONFIRMS THAT ITS MEMBERS WORKING AT THE LERWICK PORT AUTHORITY HAVE ENDED STRIKE ACTION FOLLOWING PAY DEAL

* SAYS HAS SECURED DEAL WORTH BETWEEN 34%-38% FOR WORKERS AT THE LERWICK PORT * SAYS PAY DEAL WILL INCREASE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS FOR UNITE MEMBERS BY THE EMPLOYER

