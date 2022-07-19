Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:38 IST
Following is the chronology of events in the Uphaar fire tragedy tampering of evidence case, in which a Delhi court on Tuesday freed the Ansal brothers against the jail term already undergone by them since November 8, 2021: *Jun 13, 1997: 59 people die of asphyxia in a fire in Uphaar cinema.

*Jul 20, 2002: Tampering of evidence detected in the ongoing trial of the case related to fire.

*Jun 25, 2004: Service of court staff, accused of tampering, terminated.

*May 5, 2006: Delhi HC directs the Special Branch of Delhi Police to register a tampering case.

*May 13: FIR lodged.

*May 31, 2014: Magisterial court directs framing of charges.

*May 12, 2017: Delhi HC upholds the order of the magisterial court.

*Oct 8, 2021: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) convicts Ansals for tampering with crucial evidence.

*Nov 8: CMM court awards 7-year-jail term to Sushil, Gopal Ansal; imposes fine of Rs 2.25 crore each. Convicts were taken into custody.

*Dec 3, 2021: District Judge refuses to suspend conviction and jail term awarded to Ansals.

*Feb 16, 2021: Delhi HC refuses to suspend the conviction and sentence.

*Jul 18, 2022: District Judge upholds Ansal brothers' conviction.

*Jul 19: Ansal brothers ordered to be freed against the jail term already undergone.

