CHRONOLOGY
- Country:
- India
Following is the chronology of events in the Uphaar fire tragedy tampering of evidence case, in which a Delhi court on Tuesday freed the Ansal brothers against the jail term already undergone by them since November 8, 2021: *Jun 13, 1997: 59 people die of asphyxia in a fire in Uphaar cinema.
*Jul 20, 2002: Tampering of evidence detected in the ongoing trial of the case related to fire.
*Jun 25, 2004: Service of court staff, accused of tampering, terminated.
*May 5, 2006: Delhi HC directs the Special Branch of Delhi Police to register a tampering case.
*May 13: FIR lodged.
*May 31, 2014: Magisterial court directs framing of charges.
*May 12, 2017: Delhi HC upholds the order of the magisterial court.
*Oct 8, 2021: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) convicts Ansals for tampering with crucial evidence.
*Nov 8: CMM court awards 7-year-jail term to Sushil, Gopal Ansal; imposes fine of Rs 2.25 crore each. Convicts were taken into custody.
*Dec 3, 2021: District Judge refuses to suspend conviction and jail term awarded to Ansals.
*Feb 16, 2021: Delhi HC refuses to suspend the conviction and sentence.
*Jul 18, 2022: District Judge upholds Ansal brothers' conviction.
*Jul 19: Ansal brothers ordered to be freed against the jail term already undergone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ansal
- Sushil
- Uphaar
- Delhi
- Gopal Ansal
ALSO READ
"A Gap Year Can be Productive and Useful in Scaling up your Career," says Alok Bansal
1997 Uphaar cinema fire: Court reserves order on Ansal brothers' appeal against 7-yr-jail term
Devdas clocks 20 years: Reasons why the film is considered Bhansali's magnum opus
Devdas clocks 20 years: Reasons why the film is considered Bhansali's magnum opus
Sushil Modi-led parliamentary law panel submits report on Mediation Bill