Mowing down of DSP: No culprit will be spared, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck he signalled to stop drove into him.

He also announced Rs 1 crore relief and a job to next of the kin of the officer.

''In the murder case of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, orders have been given to take strict action. Not a single culprit will be spared,'' Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Later, according to an official statement, Khattar said the state government is committed ''to eliminate mining mafia in the state''.

Khattar said the status of a martyr will be given to DSP Singh.

The state government is standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, he said.

Police posts will be set up near the mining area as well as additional posts will be made on the border with other states, he added.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said he has directed police to take strict action and arrest all culprits responsible for the ghastly act.

''All accused will be caught and not spared even if police of the entire Nuh district and surrounding districts has to be engaged in this task,'' said Vij.

The Haryana Police said the officer laid down his life in the course of duty and no effort shall be spared in bringing the culprits to justice.

The chief minister said the DSP sacrificed his life while performing his duty with bravery and honesty. His sacrifice will always be remembered, he said.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Congress targeted the Khattar government over the incident.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He alleged that mining mafia was getting patronage from the government.

''Does the chief minister not know that the mining mafia is flourishing from Yamunanagar to Nuh and Mewat? Why is the government acting like a mute spectator,'' he asked.

A murder case should be registered and all culprits be arrested, said Surjewala.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state.

''We have been repeatedly saying that common people are feeling unsafe and recently many MLAs have also received threats. It appears that the government is non-existent and there is no rule of law,'' Hooda, a former chief minister, said.

Further commenting on the Nuh incident, Hooda said, ''When the mafia is working on this scale and has no fear, it is clear that it has got patronage.'' Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Sushil Gupta alleged that ''mafia raj'' prevailed in the state while the government is sitting like a mute spectator.

He alleged that the mining mafia in the state was getting patronage from the government.

Congress Working Committee member and former Union minister Kumari Selja said the law and order situation had completely collapsed in the state.

''This heart-wrenching incident has completely exposed the failure of the Haryana government,'' she added.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala said the way a senior police officer was killed shows that ''goonda raj'' prevails in the state.

''The BJP-JJP has completely failed and they have no right to stay in power,'' said Abhay.

A Haryana government spokesperson on Tuesday said the government has taken stringent steps from time to time to check illegal mining in the state and has constituted a district-level task force.

According to the spokesperson, 138 FIRs have been registered for illegal mining in 2022-23.

In the current financial, in Nuh, 68 vehicles involved in illegal mining have been seized and 23 FIRs registered, said the spokesperson.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am. An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the truck driver.

