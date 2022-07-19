SC unhappy over non-filling up post of chairperson in electricity tribunal

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI)The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the non-filling of the post of chairperson in an electricity appellate tribunal and asked the Centre to apprise it about the reasons for the delay in the appointment. “How can tribunals pass orders without the chairman,” observed the bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli when additional solicitor general K M Natraj sought urgent listing of a plea relating to an electricity board. The ASG said that the plea be listed for urgent hearing as there was a “huge financial liability on the state”. “Right, because the tribunal is not there. How can tribunals pass the order without the Chairman? You get instructions from the Government of India as to when they are filling the vacancy of the chairman. I will list it the day after tomorrow,” the CJI said. The bench asked the law officer to get instructions as to “why they (GOI) are keeping the files for so many months pending. Justice Manjula Chellur demitted office as Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) on August 12, 2021. The apex court has been critical of the non-filling of vacancies at various tribunals.

