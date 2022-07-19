Man sentenced to 10-years imprisonment for raping minor girl
A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl eight years ago.
Phulbani Pocso judge Sanjeeb Behera also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Sipu Behera, special public prosecutor Asim Pradhan said.
The accused abducted the 14-year-old girl in May 2015 from Khajuripada police station area and brought her to Phulbani. The accused kept her in a house where he repeatedly raped her.
The court pronounced the judgement after examining 10 witnesses, sources said.
