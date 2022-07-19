Left Menu

Maha: Two held for extorting money from travel firm employee in Latur

Suryawanshi had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh, claiming that he had used the Right to Information RTI Act to find out that the complainants firm had not been paying the Goods and Services Tax GST, the official said.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from an employee of a travel company in Maharashtra's Latur on Tuesday, police said.

A team from the Shivaji Nagar police apprehended Madhav Aabaji Suryawanshi (36) and Sachin alias Govardhan Chandrakant Akangire (36) while accepting the money in the premises of the zilla parishad office, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant is a manager in the travel company, which provides vehicles to the administrative departments. Suryawanshi had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh, claiming that he had used the Right to Information (RTI) Act to find out that the complainant’s firm had not been paying the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the official said. A number of RTI documents were recovered from the accused and it is suspected that he has extorted money from several others in a similar fashion, he said, adding that a case under sections 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered.

