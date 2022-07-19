5 women arrested for forcing girl students to remove innerwear for appearing in NEET exam: Police

Five women, who were on NEET exam duty held in an educational institute in Kerala, were arrested on Tuesday here for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing for the test held on Sunday, police said.

Police told PTI that they were arrested after hours-long interrogation by police probing the case.

While three women work for an agency hired by NTA, two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)