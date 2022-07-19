Left Menu

5 women arrested for forcing girl students to remove innerwear for appearing in NEET exam: Police

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:07 IST
Five women, who were on NEET exam duty held in an educational institute in Kerala, were arrested on Tuesday here for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear for appearing for the test held on Sunday, police said.

Police told PTI that they were arrested after hours-long interrogation by police probing the case.

While three women work for an agency hired by NTA, two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident happened.

