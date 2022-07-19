Left Menu

NIA conducts searches at three locations in Andhra Pradesh in Chhattisgarh encounter case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at three locations in Andhra Pradesh in the case of the encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chattisgarh last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:28 IST
NIA conducts searches at three locations in Andhra Pradesh in Chhattisgarh encounter case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at three locations in Andhra Pradesh in the case of the encounter between Naxals and security forces in Chattisgarh last year. The searches were carried out at two places in Vijaywada district and one in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh.

The anti-terror agency claimed to have seized digital devices and incriminating documents including posters, banners, Naxal literature, pamphlets and handwritten diaries during searches. In the encounter case, six Naxals and one civilian were killed and handwritten diaries of Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK, Central Committee Member of Naxals, alongwith arms, ammunition and Naxal literature were recovered.

The case was registered initially at Nagarnar police station in Chhattisgarh and was re-registered by the NIA on March 18 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022