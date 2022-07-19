Noida twin towers to be rigged with explosives by Aug 20, razed at 2.30 pm next day

Supertech's twin towers will be rigged with explosives from August 2 till August 20 and the near 100-metre tall structures will be razed to the ground at 2.30 pm on August 21, the Noida Authority was informed on Tuesday.

During the period when the explosives would be filled in the skeletal structures of the twin towers, no body except the staff of the demolition firm Edifice Engineering would be allowed inside the premises, according to officials.

A detailed discussion on progress report of the demolition of the illegal twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- was held on Tuesday with representatives of Supertech, Edifice Engineering, UP Pollution Control Board, Fire Department and the local police in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The demolition of the twin towers in Sector 93A comes following an order of the Supreme Court which declared the structures illegal.

A status report was submitted by Edifice Engineering regarding the demolition, the Noida Authority said in a statement after the meeting, which also included the resident welfare associations of adjoining Emerald Court and ATS Village societies.

''Along with this, Edifice Engineering said that the demolition proceedings would be done on August 21 at 2.30 pm,'' the Noida Authority said.

''Holes have been drilled in the pillars on various floors of the twin towers where explosives would be placed from August 2 till August 2. During this period, only the personnel Edifice Engineering will be allowed entry into the premises,'' it said.

While the police will keep a watch on it, the engineering firm hired by Supertech for the demolition job has been asked to make sure that an adequate number of CCTV cameras is installed on the premises by July 21, it said.

The report provided by Edifice Engineering regarding the disposal of construction and demolition waste was jointly assessed by the UP Pollution Control Board and the Noida Authority after which the private firm was asked to submit a final working plan by July 31, according to the statement.

The firm was also told to use plastic sheets to protect the shrubs and parks of Emerald Court and ATS Village from post-blast dust, and determine by July 30 the height of the iron sheet that would be placed between the twin towers and the adjoining societies to control the dust from moving there, it added. The Supreme Court had on August 31 last year ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers which had come up in violation of building by-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society in Sector 93A.

During Tuesday's review meeting, Edifice Engineering informed the authorities that the vibration prediction report for the demolition work had been received and a structural audit for other buildings within 50metre radius was not required, the statement read.

''According to this report, the maximum vibration is expected to be 34 mm per second, while all the structures in Zone-5 are designed according to the standards of 300 mm per second. Therefore, there is no need for structural audit,'' the firm in charge of demolition told the meeting, according to the statement. However, the Noida Authority said it has asked Edifice Engineering to consult CBRI if a structural audit is required. ''If the CBRI says a structural audit is needed in the critical zone, then Supertech must get it done immediately through a reputed consultant. Supertech should also pay within three days Rs 70 lakh to CBRI, Roorkee as sought by it,'' the statement read.

Edifice informed the meeting that all documents related to the police department for its NOCs have been submitted. The Noida Authority said approval to the NOCs will be provided within a week by the police.

The police and the fire department have been asked to ensure coordination and finalise evacuation zone within a week and also hold a meeting with the NDRF soon over the demolition project, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)