Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops

Bihar Council of Ministers in a meeting decided to give diesel subsidies to farmers for irrigation of crops in view of monsoon, drought, and short rainfall in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-07-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 23:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Council of Ministers in a meeting decided to give diesel subsidies to farmers for irrigation of crops in view of monsoon, drought, and short rainfall in the state. A number of Rs 2,995 lakh has been approved by the Bihar State Contingency Fund for the purpose.

The meeting of the Bihar Council of Ministers took place on Tuesday. A total of nine agendas were agreed upon in the meeting. (ANI)

