Bihar Govt gives diesel subsidy to farmers for irrigation of crops

Bihar Council of Ministers in a meeting decided to give diesel subsidies to farmers for irrigation of crops in view of monsoon, drought, and short rainfall in the state. A number of Rs 2,995 lakh has been approved by the Bihar State Contingency Fund for the purpose.

The meeting of the Bihar Council of Ministers took place on Tuesday. A total of nine agendas were agreed upon in the meeting. (ANI)

