President's secretary, JS and press secretary get 2-month extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 23:40 IST
The Centre on Tuesday gave two months' extension to four senior officers of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, including the President's secretary Kapil Dev Triptahi, joint secretary Ajay Bhadoo and press secretary Ajay Kumar Singh.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the tenure of these officers for a period of two months beyond July 25, 2022 i.e. up to September 25, 2022 or until further orders, a Personnel Ministry order said.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24.

The officers who have been given extension include Tripathi, Bhadoo, Singh and Jagannath Srinivasan, it said.

Tripathi is a 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Bhadoo, a 1999 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is the joint secretary to the President. Singh is serving as the press secretary to Kovind and Srinivasan, a 2002-batch Indian Postal Service officer, is officer on special duty (OSD) in the President's Secretariat.

