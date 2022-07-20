Putin’s Iranian trip shows how isolated the country has become - WH
Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.
Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw)
