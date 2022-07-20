Left Menu

Italy's premier sets conditions to remain in office

PTI | Rome | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:17 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday the spontaneous popular support for his government is "unprecedented and impossible to ignore," as he weighed appeals to rescind his resignation, offered after a coalition partner triggered a government crisis.

Draghi laid out priorities for Parliament to consider in rebuilding "from the top" the majority needed for the government to work efficiently. Appearing before the Senate, Draghi listed the implementation of European Union pandemic recovery funds and judicial reforms, among other measures.

He said he was personally moved by the spontaneous appeals of ordinary Italians in recent days urging him to stay on, citing, in particular, the petitions by Italian mayors and medical personnel, the "heroes of the pandemic." "This demand for stability requires all of us to decide if it's possible to recreate the conditions in which the government can truly govern," Draghi said, signaling he was willing to try.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

