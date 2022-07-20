e-office implemented in all central government departments: Union min Jitendra Singh

Digitization or e-office has been implemented in all central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In addition, several departments like the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Department of Justice, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, provide facilities to citizens to submit their applications and grievances at portals, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told the House in a written reply. ''As a part of the digital secretariat, e-office has been implemented in all ministries/ departments in the Government of India. Central registry units in the ministries have also been digitized,'' he said. The website of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has features to facilitate the parliamentarians to make online recommendations of work and track progress thereon, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)