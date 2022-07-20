Germany working urgently on Uniper rescue deal - govt spokesperson

The German government is in contact with all stakeholders in a bid to save Uniper as the utility struggles to shoulder soaring prices for gas imports, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson would not comment further on the ongoing discussions.

Details of the bailout are still being discussed and could be addressed at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

