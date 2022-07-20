Germany working urgently on Uniper rescue deal - govt spokesperson
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government is in contact with all stakeholders in a bid to save Uniper as the utility struggles to shoulder soaring prices for gas imports, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson would not comment further on the ongoing discussions.
Details of the bailout are still being discussed and could be addressed at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Also Read: Economists: Current measures won't meet German energy goals
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
Advertisement