Left Menu

Germany working urgently on Uniper rescue deal - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:22 IST
Germany working urgently on Uniper rescue deal - govt spokesperson
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government is in contact with all stakeholders in a bid to save Uniper as the utility struggles to shoulder soaring prices for gas imports, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson would not comment further on the ongoing discussions.

Details of the bailout are still being discussed and could be addressed at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Also Read: Economists: Current measures won't meet German energy goals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022