Encounter takes place between Punjab Police, 2 suspected Moosewala killers

An encounter took place in Amritsar on Wednesday between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, official sources said.

Reports said there were casualties in the exchange of fire at Bhakna village but this could not be immediately confirmed.

According to official sources, gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, who were allegedly involved in the killing of the singer, were at large.

The area has been cordoned off and the locals told to stay indoors, they said.

Gunshots were heard from the site where the accused were thought to be hiding. A heavy police force has been deployed at the village.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. A CCTV footage recently surfaced showing Roopa and Kusa riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district on June 21.

Police have identified six shooters who were part of the two modules involved in the killing.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier nabbed three shooters -- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were part of the second module.

It is believed that Kusa had fired at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle. Kusa and Roopa were in a Toyota Corolla car which was trailing Moosewala's vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29.

After committing the crime, Kusa and Roopa had snatched a car which was later found abandoned in Moga district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)