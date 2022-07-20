Nabhi Sutra made belly button oils a new age therapy!

Nabhi Sutra offers carefully remedial formulations via Ayurvedic Oils that have been made under the guidance of Ayurvedic Doctors & Experts. The brand works on the idea that Nabhi is our body's epicentre and through which we can provide a lot of benefits to our body.

Nabhi Sutra was launched in September 2019 by Swati Vakharia, who brought forward personal experience with Ayurveda in all the products and the brand.

Swati's intention behind this brand was to work on the body's health holistically. When she became a mother, she felt the need for a wholesome solution to address several issues that she faced as a new mother and for her baby. This is when she came up with a solution for everyone.

According to Ayurveda, nabhi is considered the powerhouse of our body. Also, the pechoti gland located right behind the nabhi, is home to 72,000 or more veins and almost millions of nerves that connect the nabhi to all the vital organs in our body.

According to Swati Vakharia, Founder, of Nabhi Sutra,"Nabhi Sutra is the Pioneer in wellness via belly button oils. When we came up with this concept in the market, there were no such solutions available, online or offline. It was difficult for us to make people aware of such solutions by being the initiator in the market. There was a lot of curiosity as well, to see people's response to this alternative healing method," She further reiterates, "We have studied many research papers and by taking in-depth knowledge in Nabhi chikitsa, and with the help of doctors and practitioners we finally launched Nabhi Sutra. The response we received from social media platforms was gratifying, We could tick 1 crore turnover in the very first year of our launch, despite of Covid," Now people are keen to understand more about Ayurveda and try our ancient way of healing & wellness in their routine. From 2019 to 2022, Nabhi Sutra has gained amazing experience, understanding of the market & the needs of people.

Launched with 6 products, now they have about 10 different products under Nabhi Sutra. Additionally, they have managed to launch, ADHYAY with 3 different products. Adhyay keeps this focus and provides healing ways that are not through the belly button, it is a new chapter to the brand Nabhi Sutra.

We have Adhyay scalp therapeutic oil as our 6-week therapy to get rid of hair-related issues. They have also launched Neem wood comb under the brand name ADHYAY. Now with 13+ different SKUs, we are ready to reach 5 crores of turnover in the year 2022-23.

About 98% of the sale is via online mode only. Of which 80% comes from our own website www.nabhisutra.com. The rest comes from the marketplaces where the brand has been registered already. Nabhi Sutra belly button oils can help you to treat several daily infections and health problems such as menstrual pain and cramps, digestion problems, joint pains, acne control, dry eyes & more! This only proves that pechoti therapy is one of the most miraculous treatment methods in today's time.

