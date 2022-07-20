Left Menu

Cop on duty mowed down by truck in Gujarat's Anand district

This was a third incident in the country in the last two days where a police official was mowed down while on duty.A speeding container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj 40 around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town in Gujarat.

A police constable on vehicle-checking duty died after being run over by a truck in Gujarat's Anand district early Wednesday morning, an official said. This was a third incident in the country in the last two days where a police official was mowed down while on duty.

A speeding container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj (40) around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town in Gujarat. ''The constable was grievously injured. He was taken to a hospital where he died around 11.30 am,'' said deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai.

The driver left the truck at the spot and ran away, and efforts were on to nab him, the official said, adding that the truck was not found to be carrying any suspicious cargo.

Constable Raj was attached to the Borsad town police station and carrying out vehicle checking at the time of the incident. When he tried to wave down the container truck, it did not stop.

''The constable and a Gram Rakshak Dal jawan accompanying him chased the truck for a few kilometres in a private vehicle and overtook it,'' Desai said.

''Raj got down and signalled the truck driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the truck ran over him,'' Desai said.

The truck driver has been identified, he said.

The incident took place a day after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he was trying to stop ran over him in Haryana's Nuh district. On Wednesday, a woman police official engaged in vehicle-checking drive near the Jharkhand capital Ranchi was mowed down by a pickup van allegedly involved in cattle smuggling.

