5 get life term for killing farmers in UP's Shamli

A local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to five people for killing two farmers.

District Judge C Prakash awarded life imprisonment to Dharmendra, Sanjeev, Asjad, Kaiser and Vikram for killing Ikram and Anwar and looting Rs 60,000 when they were returning after selling their crops.

The incident had taken place in Jhinghana area of Shamli district on April 21, 2009, government counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

