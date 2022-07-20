Left Menu

UK's Sunak and Truss go through to final stage of leadership contest

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 20:33 IST
  • United Kingdom

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated.

