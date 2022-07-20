UK's Sunak and Truss go through to final stage of leadership contest
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 20:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- Boris Johnson
- Liz Truss
- Penny Mordaunt
- British
- Foreign
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pressure increases on UK's Boris Johnson over conduct of former minister
INSTANT VIEW-UK PM Boris Johnson in crisis as top ministers quit
Huge blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid resign as ministers
INSTANT VIEW-UK PM Boris Johnson in crisis as top ministers quit
The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses two key ministers