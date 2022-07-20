Top U.S. General Milley says Donbas 'not lost yet'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 22:56 IST
Ukraine's eastern Donbas region has not yet been lost to the Russians, a top U.S. general said on Wednesday. "No, it's not lost yet," U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in a press briefing when asked by a reporter if the region was lost.
Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
