Top U.S. General Milley says Donbas 'not lost yet'

Ukraine's eastern Donbas region has not yet been lost to the Russians, a top U.S. general said on Wednesday. "No, it's not lost yet," U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in a press briefing when asked by a reporter if the region was lost.

Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

