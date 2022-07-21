Left Menu

U.S. condemns strike in Iraq's northern Dohuk area

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 05:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 05:13 IST
The United States on Wednesday condemned a shelling that killed civilians in the northern Dohuk region of Iraq, the State Department said in a statement.

"The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians," spokesperson Ned Price said.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

