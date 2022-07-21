Left Menu

Highly-radicalized man involved in propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 09:32 IST
Highly-radicalized man involved in propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A ''highly radicalized'' individual involved in propagating ''jihad'' against India has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bihar, according to an official.

Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari, a resident of Siswaniya village, was the seventh accused arrested in connection with a probe into the activities of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit, the official said on Wednesday.

Asgar was arrested during searches conducted in Bihar's East Champaran area on Tuesday, an NIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the case is related to the arrest of six active JMB members, including three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, from Aishbagh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, who were found involved in propagating the JMB's plans or ideology and motivating youngsters to carry out ''jihad'' against India.

The case was initially registered at a Bhopal police station on March 14 and re-registered by the NIA on April 5, the anti-terror probe agency said.

''Asgar is a highly-radicalized individual involved in propagating jihad by posting hate and incriminating materials online in various groups on social media platforms.

''He was a close associate of the accused arrested earlier and was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh,'' the NIA spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022