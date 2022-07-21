Only those attempting to disrupt peace in Lakshadweep were arrested: UT administration

The administration of the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep on Thursday refuted allegations that it has been quelling democratic protests by using the police, saying that only those violating prohibitory orders were arrested in order to maintain peace and tranquility there.

The UT's administration, in a release, claimed that the news reports which attributed motives to police action in Lakshadweep were attempts by certain elements to create resentment among the people there by giving false and fabricated information to print and electronic media.

''Lakshadweep administration has been taking steps for the all-round development of islands by initiating various schemes, policies, projects etc. Local people have been supporting the administration wholeheartedly for the developmental efforts. ''However, with the aim to malign the image of administration, create resentment and spread rumours among the residents of Lakshadweep, certain elements have been using social media platforms, print and electronic media and infusing false and fabricated information,'' the release said.

It further said that in order to maintain peace and tranquility and to prevent commission of cognizable offences certain people have been booked by Lakshadweep police as per provisions of law for violating prohibitory orders, like invoking of section 144 of Cr.PC or COVID lockdown, etc.

''Protests which violate the law with an aim to create a fear psychosis against the government machinery so as to wean away the genuine support of people to the welfare measures of Lakshadweep administration have to be dealt with by the police to uphold the law.

''Persons are booked only to prevent the commission of cognizable offences by ill-advised and motivated protests. Had such arrests not been effected, protesters would have disturbed peace, tranquillity and normalcy in the islands,'' the administration claimed in the release.

It further claimed that it was wrong to allege that the Lakshadweep administration has been quelling democratic protesters. Lakshadweep police is fully committed to stand by the peace-loving people of the island archipelago, it said.

