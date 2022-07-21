Left Menu

China to arrest former official of stockpiler Sinograin for graft

The decision to arrest Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of the stockpiler, comes after he was investigated by supervisory authorities, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on its WeChat account. Reuters could not immediately trace contact information for Xu. In June the prosecutor said Xu had been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and public office for "serious violation of discipline and law", and faced a case review and investigation. Xu illegally accepted gifts and cash, intervened and interfered with market activity, and exploited his position to make profit for others, it added.

China has decided to arrest a former official of state stockpiler Sinograins for suspected bribery and dereliction of duty, the top prosecutor said on Thursday. The decision to arrest Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of the stockpiler, comes after he was investigated by supervisory authorities, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on its WeChat account.

Reuters could not immediately trace contact information for Xu. In June the prosecutor said Xu had been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and public office for a "serious violation of discipline and law", and faced a case review and investigation.

Xu illegally accepted gifts and cash, intervened and interfered with market activity, and exploited his position to make profit for others, it added. Last month, China's discipline watchdog investigated the former head of the national reserves bureau for severe violations of law and discipline.

