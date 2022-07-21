UK's Truss: I do not support direct involvement of our troops in Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign secretary and leadership candidate Liz Truss said on Thursday she did not support the direct involvement of British troops in Ukraine.
Asked during an interview on BBC Radio whether she would support the use of British forces in Ukraine if she becomes prime minister, Truss said: "We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of UK troops."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Support ebbs for Boris Johnson as more British ministers quit
Triathlon-Transgender athletes to compete in 'open' category under new British Triathlon policy
Political crisis deepens as British PM Johnson's leadership hangs in the balance
British PM Johnson: My job is to 'keep going'
British Sikh historian loans collection for Maharajah Duleep Singh exhibition in UK