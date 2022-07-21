Left Menu

UK's Truss: I do not support direct involvement of our troops in Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:06 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign secretary and leadership candidate Liz Truss said on Thursday she did not support the direct involvement of British troops in Ukraine.

Asked during an interview on BBC Radio whether she would support the use of British forces in Ukraine if she becomes prime minister, Truss said: "We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We've led the international coalition on sending weapons, we're putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of UK troops."

