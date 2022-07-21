Delhi Cong protests outside L-G residence against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED
The Delhi Congress on Thursday staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxenas residence here against the Enforcement Directorates questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for her questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Congress on Thursday staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence here against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Several Congress workers and leaders gathered at Raj Niwas and raised slogans against the central government, party officials said. "The Centre is misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass Congress leaders," they alleged. Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for her questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. She arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.
Ahead of her appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force and barricaded the entire over 1 km stretch between Gandhi's residence on Akbar Road-Janpath and the ED office even as traffic restrictions have been enforced around the area. Similar protests were held when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in connection with the case last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly adjourns for the day following opposition Congress-led UDF protest over minister Saji Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remarks.
In over 110 years, Congress goes without representation in UP Legislative Council
Delhi Congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah joins BJP, slams Gandhis
Delhi Congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah joins BJP, slams Gandhis
Police in Madhya Pradesh register FIR against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over her remark about Goddess Kaali.