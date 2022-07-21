Left Menu

Delhi Cong protests outside L-G residence against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED

The Delhi Congress on Thursday staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxenas residence here against the Enforcement Directorates questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for her questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Delhi Congress on Thursday staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence here against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Several Congress workers and leaders gathered at Raj Niwas and raised slogans against the central government, party officials said. "The Centre is misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass Congress leaders," they alleged. Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for her questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. She arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

Ahead of her appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force and barricaded the entire over 1 km stretch between Gandhi's residence on Akbar Road-Janpath and the ED office even as traffic restrictions have been enforced around the area. Similar protests were held when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in connection with the case last month.

